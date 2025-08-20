BioMed X and Novo Nordisk launch collaboration on oral peptide drug delivery

BioMed X, an independent biomedical research institute based in Heidelberg, Germany, has announced a new collaboration with Novo Nordisk, a healthcare company headquartered in Denmark. The partnership aims to address the challenge of efficient oral delivery of therapeutic peptides. A research team will be established with support from both BioMed X and Novo Nordisk.

The project, titled “Prolonged Retention of Oral Peptide Formulations in the Gut”, will be based at BioMed X in Heidelberg. Its goal is to develop novel oral formulation technologies designed to achieve site-specific, prolonged retention of tablets or capsules within the lower small intestine. The main objective is to improve the absorption and bioavailability of peptide-based therapeutics.

Conventional oral peptide formulations are limited by low intestinal permeability and rapid gastrointestinal transit. The project aims to create innovative technologies that ensure prolonged retention in the lower small intestine. This would allow continuous release and efficient absorption of the drug, with the aim of improving patient compliance without compromising gastrointestinal safety, motility, or causing obstruction.

The new research team will join the research community at BioMed X in Heidelberg. Researchers interested in participating can submit project proposals via the BioMed X Career Space at https://career.bmedx.com/call/2025-BMX-C02 before 12 October 2025.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Novo Nordisk,” said Dr Christian Tidona, CEO of BioMed X. “Making peptide drugs such as GLP-1 receptor agonists orally available via new formulation technologies will have a significant impact on patients’ lives. With our unique global crowdsourcing approach and our new partner Novo Nordisk, we are confident that we can drive innovation in oral formulation technologies to the next level.”

“Novo Nordisk has been at the forefront of innovation in oral formulation of peptides and launched the first and only oral biologic on the market,” said Stephen Buckley, Scientific Vice President at Novo Nordisk. “We continuously look to push the boundaries of science through both internal and external innovation, and we are excited about the opportunities that this project may bring.”





