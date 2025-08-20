Cholrem study shows cyclodextrin-based therapy Cavadex reverses atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Cholrem, an Australian pharma research company, has published a study in Cardiology Research and Cardiovascular Medicine on its cyclodextrin-based therapy Cavadex, showing reversal of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

The peer-reviewed case series followed 20 high-risk patients with advanced angina. According to the study, 18 patients (90 per cent) reported substantial symptom improvement (P0.0001) compared to expected outcomes. Objective imaging also recorded Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) score reductions, such as from 591 to 521, and a 70 per cent coronary artery blockage reduced to 27 per cent. The therapy, formulated with 2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HPβCD), stimulates natural vascular repair.

The late Professor Laurie G. Howes, a study co-author and Australian cardiologist, described Cavadex as “the greatest pharmacological development in cardiology since statins.” U.S. cardiologist Dr. James C. Roberts said, “We’re seeing rapid, profound improvements in high-risk patients, with objective plaque regression and an excellent safety profile, leveraging a TGA- and FDA-approved molecule.”

Cholrem was founded by Kyle Hodgetts, a heart disease patient who developed Cavadex after conventional treatments failed. The company has supplied over 20,000 units of the therapy globally.

Despite HPβCD’s non-patentable status limiting industry investment, Cholrem is driving this breakthrough forward. The company urges global medical communities to launch large-scale trials to validate these findings for millions suffering from heart disease.