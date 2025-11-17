InstaPill partners with Aché to expand access to ODT solutions across Latin America

InstaPill has announced its strategic partnership with Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos S.A. (Aché) to co-develop the first of several prescription pharmaceutical products using InstaPill’s proprietary lyophilized oral dispersing tablet (ODT) platform for the Brazilian and other Latin American markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Gupta, CEO of InstaPill, stated: “We are extremely pleased with our maiden partnership with Aché, which pairs InstaPill’s core technical capabilities in oral lyophilizates with Aché’s leading go-to-market expertise. This represents a significant step forward in our mission to expand InstaPill’s unique technology throughout Latin America.”