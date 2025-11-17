Express Pharma

CAS – Turn untapped pharma data into R&D fuel: Three actionable steps to unlock AI predictive power

By CAS
In the era of AI-driven R&D, pharmaceutical companies can no longer afford to treat data management as optional. Without the right foundation, even the most advanced algorithms struggle to deliver reliable predictions, weakening confidence in insights that guide critical R&D decisions and competitive edge.

Too often, internal R&D data remain fragmented or inconsistent, while licensed external content proves difficult to integrate. The result? AI models fueled by limited inputs inevitably create blind spots, which introduce bias and generate predictions that lack the reliability needed to guide confident R&D decisions.

This white paper outlines a practical roadmap to advance your AI and data strategy. By connecting siloed systems, bringing structure to research data, and enriching internal knowledge with authoritative external content, pharma leaders can power up their predictive AI initiatives.

