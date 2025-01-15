Indian Immunologicals hosts pandemic preparedness conclave in Hyderabad

Indian Immunologicals in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and NDDB conducted a “Conclave on Pandemic Preparedness & Vaccine Innovation” in Hyderabad. This conclave discussed topics such as animal health, human health, regulatory aspects, resilient supply chain for pandemic preparedness, innovation, artificial intelligence in healthcare, cell and gene therapy vaccines and policy matters.

Dr Vinod K Paul, Member-Health, NITI AAYOG; Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India; Dr Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Government of India; Rama Shankar Sinha, Joint Secretary (Livestock Health), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India; Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals; Dr Sanjay Shukla, Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority, Ministry of Environment, forests and Climate change; Dr B R Gulati, Director NIVEDI and many experts from various field of healthcare, stakeholders from vaccine industry, CDSCO were present in the conference.

In order to protect precious livestock and human health, the Government and many private organisations are engaged in active research to develop technologies for the future. It is therefore incumbent upon all the stakeholders of vaccine and healthcare professionals to frequently come together and deliberate, exchange ideas, update knowledge about developments in the world and find solutions for the larger good of mankind.

India is known as a vaccine hub of the world and more than 60 per cent of the vaccines for the world is manufactured in India. Hyderabad is the vaccine bastion with more than 50 per cent of the vaccine manufacturers operating out of Hyderabad.

The objective of this conclave on “Pandemic preparedness and vaccine innovation” was to ideate, explore and collaborate on the learnings of the pandemic, and to build a more robust and resilient healthcare system. Several speakers from the national level and international levels including FAO and CEPI presented. IIL planted 141 trees to make the one-day Conclave carbon neutral, which speaks volumes of IIL’s commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.

Speaking on the occasion Dr V K Paul informed that “One Health” approach is paramount to disease control and hence preparedness for pandemics with a 100-day timeline will be the right way to prepare and face future pandemics. Alka Upadhyaya informed that the Government needs to spend more on animal health for better productivity and also better supply chain and cold chain systems to make the last mile delivery effective. Dr Abhijit Mitra stressed vaccine security and the need for pre-qualifications for animal vaccines.

Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL said that the company is the single largest contributor to the nation in achieving self-sufficiency in the field of vaccines. Many animal and human vaccines produced in millions by IIL have not only offered affordability but also have saved several million lives. He said that we as a society are at a crossroads, faced with many issues and it is only collectively that the right path can be chosen.