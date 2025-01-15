Vitafoods India 2025 – Redefining and connecting the nutraceutical ecosystem to drive growth and sustainability in the industry

India’s leading B2B events organiser, Informa Markets in India, is set to host the 3rd edition of Vitafoods India from February 5th to 7th 2025 at Pavilion 1-2, Jio World Convention Center, Mumbai. The event will bring together leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from the nutraceutical, functional food, and dietary supplement industries, showcasing a dynamic representation of the sector. With India’s nutraceutical market projected to grow from USD 4 billion in 2020 to USD 18 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6 per cent expected from 2025 to 2030, the event will serve as a hub for Distributors, Procurement Managers, Product Development Experts, Regulatory Affairs Professionals, and R&D specialists.

This year, Vitafoods India will host 136 domestic and 23 international exhibitors, along with over 19 educational sessions with more than 35 expert speakers who will share insights into the industry’s future. The event is expected to attract over 8,000 visitors, reinforcing its role as a premier networking and knowledge-sharing platform for the nutraceutical ecosystem.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “The nutraceutical sector is witnessing remarkable growth, propelled by shifting consumer preferences and increasing health consciousness. Rising demand among the aging population for solutions addressing heart health and obesity, coupled with the growing popularity of immune-boosting supplements such as vitamins and herbal extracts, is driving this expansion. In India, a nation of 1.4 billion people, the percentage of regular nutraceutical users rose from 37 per cent in 2019 to 39 per cent by 2023, adding 28 million new consumers. As the industry continues to grow, prioritising product quality, safety, and accurate labelling has become essential. Vitafoods India plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nutraceutical sector by highlighting innovation, fostering collaboration, and advancing key trends in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.”

Speaking on the nutraceutical industry and the upcoming edition of Vitafoods India, Nilesh Lele, President, Chamber for Advancement of Small & Medium Businesses (CASMB) said, “I am delighted to share insights on the remarkable growth of the Indian nutraceutical industry which has now crossed USD 6 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 per cent and a forecasted value of USD 12 billion by 2030. With increasing consumer awareness and a focus on health and wellness, the sector is poised for unprecedented expansion, supported by innovative initiatives and collaborations. At CASMB, we strive to foster this growth through strategic partnerships and knowledge-sharing platforms. Vitafoods India has been instrumental in connecting professionals, enabling meaningful exchanges, and driving business opportunities in the nutraceutical space. It’s a privilege to participate in such a transformative event, and I look forward to engaging with industry leaders to shape the future of health and nutrition. All the. best to Vitafoods India 2025.”

Speaking on Vitafoods India, Dr Debjani Roy, Executive Director, Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council (SHEFEXIL) said, “It is a proud moment for SHEFEXIL and our Members who participated in the Vitafoods Global event, as such a prestigious trade event now comes to India, promising to elevate the food ingredients and herbal products-driven nutraceuticals sector to new heights. Indian nutraceuticals, with its enormous untapped export potential, is all set to go places, as our products are subjected to strict quality control with regard to Food Safety and Standards, especially the Health Supplements, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose and Functional Foods. SHEFEXIL exporters of quality food ingredients and herbal extracts, including botanicals, are well-positioned to join leading global players, with Vitafoods India 2025 serving as an ideal platform to showcase their capabilities. Collaborating closely with FSSAI, SHEFEXIL ensures rigorous quality control for nutraceutical products. I am confident that strong global participation will energise the event’s interactive sessions.”

Vitafoods India 2025 is supported by several esteemed associations, including Association of Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India (AHNMI), Association of Food Scientists & Technologists India (AFSTI) (Mumbai Chapter), (Chamber for Advancement of Small & Medium Businesses (CASMB), The Global Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA), Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council (SHEFEXIL) and Women in Nutraceuticals (WIN) . Vitamin Angels India has joined as the official Cause Partner for Vitafoods India 2025, collaborating to combat childhood malnutrition in underserved regions of India through innovative nutrition solutions and scalable interventions.KSM-66 Ashwagandha returns as the title partner for the event for the third consecutive year, underscoring its trust in the Vitafoods India brand. Key exhibitors participating in the event will include Inhalation Health, Meteoric Biopharmaceutical, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Bio-gen Extracts, Colorcon Asia, Omniactive Health Technologies, Crius Life Sciences, Arjuna Natural, Vantage Nutrition and Fermenta Biotech Limited, among others.

Vitafoods India 2025 brings a host of exciting new features, including a Webinar on “Is the Nutraceuticals Industry Gaining Renewed Immunity with Sustainability?” delving into the intersection of sustainability and industry growth. The Tasting Zone, sampling innovative functional foods and beverages, and The Global Trends Zone, will showcase emerging global trends and innovative products from leading nutraceuticals brands, providing a glimpse into the future of the sector. The Innovation Zone will showcase the latest breakthroughs in the industry. A Women in Nutraceuticals (WIN)-led discussion will highlight how inclusivity drives innovation and sustainability, creating new opportunities for growth. With engaging conference sessions and these new highlights, Vitafoods India 2025 offers a comprehensive experience for professionals in the nutraceuticals sector.