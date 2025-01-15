Alembic Pharma gets USFDA final approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received Final Approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Rexulti Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. (Otsuka). Brexpiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic used as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults and also used in the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and pediatric patients ages 13 years and older.

Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg have an estimated market size of $ 2.0 billion for twelve months ending September 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 220 ANDA approvals (194 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals) from USFDA.