India will transform into a global biomanufacturing hub: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that India will be transformed into a science and technology-driven global biomanufacturing hub.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the CSIR-NIIST Golden Jubilee celebrations and Milestone Observation Program at CSIR-NIIST campus, Thiruvananthapuram. The Union Minister also added that the country should have a global vision about biochemical manufacturing and global strategies should be devised for this.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Sustainability and e-waste management has been a strong tenet in all the initiatives of the central government, citing the example of a self-powered indoor air quality monitor that he had unveiled at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport earlier today.”

Dr Jitendra Singh further added, “Fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through startups and incubators falls under the top priorities of the central government.”

Union Minister mentioned that the central government is promoting public-private partnership, and urged CSIR-NIIST to follow the path. He also called upon the institute to bring forth new innovations that are useful for the non-scientific community as well.

Dr Singh released CSIR-NIIST golden jubilee yearbook and stamp, as part of the event. He inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers and laid the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research.

As part of the event, Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST gave a presentation before the Union Minister about the achievements of CSIR-NIIST in the past fifty years. Union Minister also facilitated an exchange of MoU and technology transfer between NIIST and various technological institutions across the country.

Dr Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), was the Guest of Honour; and Dr C Anandharamakrishnan presided over the event. Dr K V Radhakrishnan, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIIST; Dr P Nishy, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIIST were present.