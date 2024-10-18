Diagnosed incident cases of sepsis set to reach 9.52 mn by 2033

The burden of diagnosed incident cases of sepsis is expected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.50 per cent from around 7.61 million cases in 2023 to 9.52 million cases in 2033 across the eight major markets (8MM*), forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Sepsis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033,” reveals that the increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets.

In the 8MM, septic shock, which is a complication of sepsis, is expected to increase from 1.37 million cases in 2023 to 1.71 million cases in 2033.

Bishal Bhandari, Associate Director of Epidemiology at GlobalData, comments, “There will be an increasing incidence of sepsis across 8MM in the next 10 years, driven primarily by growing ageing population, individuals with more comorbid conditions that worsen susceptibility, and increasing resistance to antibiotics by the different kinds of bacteria.

“The ageing population with multiple comorbidities suggests that the number of deaths in people with sepsis will continue to rise even with improvements in sepsis treatment.”

In the 8MM, 50,000 new cases of sepsis were diagnosed in neonates in 2023. Neonatal sepsis is one of the leading causes of infant death. Early diagnosis and targeted intervention are needed to reduce the high risk of mortality from neonatal sepsis.

Around 40 per cent of sepsis cases and 90 per cent of septic shock cases had cardiovascular dysfunction in the 8MM.

Bhandari concludes, “Sepsis usually affects multiple organs such as the liver, kidney, heart and lungs, and thus necessitates early diagnosis to prevent multiple organ dysfunction, which can be life-threatening.”

*8MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan, and China.