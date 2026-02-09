India nutra sector nears USD 24 billion by 2032 ahead of Vitafoods India 2026

India’s nutraceutical industry is approaching a market size of nearly USD 24 billion by 2032, supported by rising health awareness, adoption of preventive care and shifts in consumer expectations that place nutrition within routine healthcare. This growth aligns with Vitafoods India 2026, scheduled from 11–13 February 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event is expected to host more than 10,000 trade visitors, over 200 exhibitors and more than 40 expert sessions, with a focus on ingredient development, regulatory processes and commercial scale, linking domestic activity with international markets.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the global nutraceutical market is valued at approximately USD 400 billion, while India’s share remains under 2 per cent. This contrast points to scope for expansion as the country looks to move beyond raw material and ingredient supply towards formulations and exports.

Consumption patterns are changing due to rising disposable incomes, attention to lifestyle disease prevention, uptake of sports and performance nutrition, and the growth of e-commerce and organised retail. Nutrition is increasingly positioned as a preventive intervention rather than a short-term supplement.

India continues to draw on botanical raw materials, Ayurveda systems and an established base of herbal extract manufacturers. Exports of supplements, herbal extracts, specialised ingredients and finished formulations have increased, with industry commentary citing exports exceeding USD 2 billion annually in recent years. This growth has been linked to ingredient development and demand for plant-based products in overseas markets.

Industry observers have noted that sustaining growth in international markets will depend on regulatory alignment, quality benchmarks and brand development to build trust.

Policy measures have added momentum to the sector. The Union Budget 2026 announced a 20 per cent increase in allocation for the AYUSH sector, with funding rising from ₹3,671.82 crore in FY 2025–26 to ₹4,408.93 crore in FY 2026–27. Announced measures include three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgradation of AYUSH pharmacies and drug-testing laboratories to support quality and export readiness, and a planned upgrade of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar.

The budget also outlines plans to train 1.5 lakh caregivers in yoga and Ayurveda services, alongside support for medicinal plant cultivation. These steps indicate efforts to integrate traditional medicine within healthcare systems while supporting participation in international natural health markets.

Industry leaders have highlighted the role of research-led products and readiness for scale. M Krishnamurthy Rao, CMO Nutraceuticals at Siddhayu Life Sciences, said India’s nutraceutical market, valued at around USD 35 billion, is expected to reach USD 70–75 billion over the next five years, driven by Gen Z demand for wellness, transparency and evidence-backed outcomes. He pointed to growth across cardiometabolic disorders, CNS health, bone and joint health, and women’s health.

Dr Suresh Lakshmikanthan, Chief Business Officer at Natural Remedies, described India as one of the fastest-growing nutraceutical markets. He said the market, valued at nearly USD 15 billion and growing at a CAGR of around 20 per cent, is projected to reach USD 50 billion over the next five years, supported by preventive health adoption and demand for clean-label, clinically researched products. He also referenced NBJ reports on Gen Z preferences for functional foods and alternative delivery formats.

Saif Mehkri, Director and Founder of Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited, said the sector is moving from treatment-based approaches to prevention, performance and health span. He noted expectations of growth at around 10 per cent CAGR, with the market set to more than double by the early 2030s, alongside demand for natural, traceable and consistent ingredients.

As product development advances across formulation, personalisation and delivery formats, collaboration platforms are becoming central to the sector. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “India’s dietary supplements market is entering a high-growth phase, expanding at over 13.5 per cent CAGR. Even more compelling is the rapid rise of personalised nutrition and wellness, which is growing at nearly 18 per cent annually, reflecting a decisive shift toward informed, preventive, and lifestyle-driven health choices. As nutraceutical innovation accelerates across formulation, personalisation, and delivery, the industry’s next chapter will be defined by collaboration, credibility, and long-term value creation. Vitafoods India 2026 will serve as the central platform bringing the ecosystem together and strengthening India’s role as a global leader in nutrition and wellness.”

Market estimates continue to place India’s nutraceutical industry on track to approach USD 24 billion by 2032. The sector’s expansion reflects changes in how food, supplements and functional ingredients are used within daily healthcare practices.

Despite domestic growth, India’s position in the global nutraceutical market remains limited. IBEF data places the global market at approximately USD 400 billion, with India accounting for less than 2 per cent. This reflects the coexistence of domestic expansion with constrained global reach.

The country’s access to botanical resources, Ayurveda systems and manufacturing capacity underpins export growth. Industry commentary continues to cite exports above USD 2 billion annually, linked to ingredient development and demand for plant-based products.

Industry experts have stated that progress towards finished, branded products will depend on regulatory clarity, aligned quality systems and certification frameworks.

Recent budget announcements suggest alignment between traditional medicine systems and healthcare priorities. Funding increases, institutional expansion, laboratory upgrades and skill development initiatives point to efforts to place traditional practices within evidence-based structures and prepare products for markets requiring traceability, safety and validation.

As the nutraceutical ecosystem develops, platforms that combine ingredient science, formulation, regulation and market access are gaining relevance. Vitafoods India 2026 is positioned within this phase, with over 19 knowledge sessions planned alongside the exhibition.

Punit Dashottar, Vice President – Global Sales and Business at Unicorn Natural Products, said, “The future of nutrition is being shaped at the intersection of science, tradition and consumer trust. Standardised botanicals such as Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Shilajit, Shatavari and Green Coffee Bean are no longer alternative solutions, they are becoming foundational to how the world approaches stress management, metabolic health, mobility, energy and women’s wellness. As preventive healthcare moves to the mainstream, Gen Z is accelerating demand for clean-label, plant-based and transparent products, pushing India’s nutraceutical market into its next phase of innovation-led growth. Unicorns are building these healthcare brands with ayurvedic ingredients, validating India’s ability to scale its wellness heritage into globally competitive, science-backed platforms. Vitafoods India 2026 represents more than an industry event, it is a catalyst for the next chapter of global wellness, where India emerges as a leader in shaping sustainable, long-term health solutions for a rapidly ageing and increasingly health-conscious world.”

From a formulation perspective, Ankit Khokhani, CEO of Generex Pharmassist, said, “At Generex Pharmassist, we are redefining how nutraceutical innovation reaches the Indian consumer. By bringing globally patented, clinically proven ingredients and converting them into India-ready, market-winning formulations, we bridge the gap between science and success. At Vitafoods India 2026, we are unveiling next-generation solutions across women’s health, metabolic wellness, sports nutrition and healthy ageing, areas where consumers are increasingly demanding proof rather than promises. As India’s nutraceutical market accelerates toward a value of over USD 30 billion, Generex is committed to shaping a preventive, lifestyle-led future driven by science, transparency and measurable outcomes.”

Jyoti Bhasin, Managing Director, India & Middle East at NSF, said regulation and compliance remain central to growth. She stated, “India is emerging as a key nutraceutical manufacturing and export hub. Sustaining this momentum requires strong compliance, transparency and product integrity. NSF works with Indian businesses to align local practices with global regulatory expectations. In 2026, NSF is expanding its presence in India in the DS space through the launch of localised protocols for Product certification as well as cGMP program in association with IDMA, these programs will be based on global best practices, promoting harmonised quality and safety standards as well as meet all local requirements. Vitafoods India 2026 provides a strong platform to introduce these initiatives and build consumer trust at scale.”

As India’s dietary supplements and functional nutrition market continues to expand, industry commentary points to credibility, collaboration and long-term value creation as defining factors for the next phase.