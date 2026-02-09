Dadachanji Group announces launch of KAIRISH Innotech

The Dadachanji Group has announced the launch of KAIRISH Innotech, a company focused on the design and manufacture of customised machines, medical devices and automation solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and industrial sectors.

The launch event was attended by industry representatives, partners, clients and stakeholders. The announcement marked the introduction of KAIRISH Innotech as part of the Group’s expansion into engineering and technology-led manufacturing.

Speaking at the launch, Kairus Dadachanji, Chairman, Dadachanji Group, said, “Today, we are proud to say that the Make in India vision envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is being unfolded through KAIRISH INNOTECH, not merely as a slogan, but as a living, working example. With Kairish Innotech, we bring world-class engineering in India, you just need to wish it, and we will make it a reality. We take care of the design, development, and manufacturing of customised machines, medical devices, tooling, robotics, and automation solutions.”

KAIRISH Innotech has been established as an integrated manufacturing platform offering capabilities across customised pharmaceutical machinery, medical device design and manufacturing, tooling and precision components, robotics and industrial automation, fabricated equipment and sterilisation systems. The company will provide services from concept design and development to prototyping, validation and final manufacturing for multiple industrial applications.

The Dadachanji Group, promoted and founded by Kairus Dadachanji, has operated in pharmaceutical products, packaging systems and injectables for over three decades. With the formation of KAIRISH Innotech, the Group has expanded into engineering-focused manufacturing activities.

The initiative is being led by Rishad Dadachanji, Managing Director, Dadachanji Group. He has overseen the Group’s progression from its initial operations to its current scale. Under his leadership, the Group has filed and secured product patents, set up a New Product Development division, entered additional engineering and healthcare segments, and invested in automation and robotics.

Rishad Dadachanji said, “KAIRISH Innotech was built to remove the limitations companies face when adapting standard equipment to specialised processes. We wanted to create a company where innovation begins at the drawing board and ends in a fully functioning, future-ready machine on the client’s floor.”

KAIRISH Innotech will focus on building application-specific machines designed to match facility layouts, throughput requirements, automation needs and scalability plans across sectors.

The company has also introduced augmented reality functionality through its website. This feature allows users to visualise machines within their facilities, review scale placement, assess spatial alignment and evaluate workflow integration remotely.