ACG Shirwal facility joins World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse Network

ACG Packaging Materials announced that its Shirwal facility has been named a global Lighthouse and inducted into the World Economic Forum’s Lighthouse Network. This is the company’s second Lighthouse recognition, following the 2023 inclusion of its Pithampur capsules manufacturing facility. With this recognition, ACG becomes the first pharmaceutical packaging company to receive two Lighthouse designations under the World Economic Forum framework.

Commenting on the recognition, Karan Singh, Managing Director, ACG, said, “ACG has always believed that true leadership in the packaging sector comes from building smarter – not competing harder. Our Shirwal facility is now our second site to be recognised by the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network, making ACG the world’s first pharmaceutical packaging company to receive this honour.”

He added, “This achievement reflects the structures and frameworks we are putting in place across the Group. All ACG business entities are converging to optimise packaging so that medicines are safer, more sustainable, and more affordable. Repetition is the test of proof – in line with our ‘Make it Better’ commitment, we are replicating this Lighthouse excellence across our facilities and pioneering Sustainability Lighthouses for responsible, resilient manufacturing from India.”

At Shirwal, the transformation programme covers end-to-end manufacturing operations and is enabled by generative AI, machine learning, deep learning, the Industrial Internet of Things and digital twin technologies. The facility undertook a digital transformation programme focused on productivity, agility and quality, alongside reductions in energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions, and measures supporting workplace safety and participation.

The programme has strengthened operational decision-making by improving visibility across processes and enabling faster and more consistent responses to variation in manufacturing activities.

As a result of these initiatives, the Shirwal facility reported a 40 per cent reduction in lead times, a 71 per cent reduction in defects, a 31 per cent reduction in energy consumption and a 34 per cent improvement in on-time delivery in full. For customers, this has resulted in shorter lead times, lower defect rates and more predictable delivery performance.

S R Shivshankar, CEO, ACG Packaging Materials, said, “This recognition reflects the commitment of our teams at Shirwal and their ability to integrate advanced digital technologies into everyday manufacturing operations. It strengthens our focus on delivering consistent quality, productivity and sustainability for customers worldwide.”

Balajikasiram Sundararajan, Chief Digital Officer, ACG Group, said, “Through our Build the Future programme, ACG is driving technology-led transformation across the manufacturing value chain, enabling smart manufacturing, connected products and services, and new business models. This prestigious Global Lighthouse recognition inspires us to continue scaling innovation across our businesses.”

Kiva Allgood, Head, Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum, said, “Competitiveness today is no longer defined by efficiency alone, but by the ability to sense, adapt and respond at speed. The Global Lighthouse Network showcases how intelligence-led operations are placing resilience and sustainability at the core of industrial performance.”