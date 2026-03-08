How inclusive leadership drives better health outcomes for women

Women are the backbone of healthcare delivery yet startlingly underrepresented in its leadership. Globally, women constitute nearly 70 per cent of the healthcare workforce, yet they occupy only about 25 per cent of senior leadership roles and far fewer C-suite positions.This gap between delivery and decision-making isn’t just a matter of equity it has profound implications for health outcomes, especially for women themselves.

Inclusive leadership where diverse voices are genuinely heard and influence decision-making isn’t a “nice-to-have.” It is a catalyst for better, more equitable health outcomes. When women are part of strategy and leadership tables, organisations are better equipped to address the nuanced needs of diverse populations, design more responsive health systems, and embed empathy in policy and practice.

Why leadership diversity matters

Better decisions and patient outcomes

Research consistently shows that greater gender diversity in leadership drives stronger organisational performance, from financial metrics to innovation and patient satisfaction. For instance, healthcare organisations with more women in leadership roles report higher innovation and better patient-centred care, with women often prioritising holistic outcomes that reflect real patient needs. Inclusive leadership shapes priorities from investing in maternal and reproductive health services to addressing chronic conditions that disproportionately affect women. Evidence from WHO-linked studies suggests that women in health leadership often champion policies that increase access to prenatal care, immunisation, and rights-based health interventions, directly influencing outcomes such as reduced newborn mortality and improved maternal health.

Reflecting the realities of the workforce and patients

Women make up the vast majority of healthcare workers yet as they approach senior leadership levels, representation drops steeply. Across healthcare sectors, women are often well-represented at entry and mid-levels but account for only around 15 per cent of chief executive roles. In the broader corporate world, women hold just 29 per cent of C-suite positions, demonstrating this is not limited to health alone but is acute in healthcare given the gender composition of the workforce.

This leadership gap has real consequences. When leadership does not reflect its workforce or patient populations, organisations risk blind spots — from research priorities to workplace policies that inadvertently disadvantage women, particularly those with caregiving responsibilities.

Driving innovation through diverse perspectives

Diverse leadership teams bring a wider array of experiences and problem-solving approaches. Studies show that organisations with higher gender diversity in top roles are more likely to outperform their peers financially and deliver more innovative solutions. In healthcare and pharma, this can translate into more inclusive research agendas, improved clinical trial diversity, and heightened responsiveness to emerging public health challenges.

Barriers and the path forward

Despite the compelling case for inclusive leadership, systemic barriers persist. These include unconscious bias, broken promotion pipelines, and the disproportionate burden of unpaid care which together restrict women’s career progression to the highest levels. Organisations must turn commitments into measurable action:

Leadership development programs tailored to women, including sponsorship and mentorship, can accelerate readiness for top roles.

Flexible policies and support for caregivers — such as parental leave and childcare — help retain talent and expand the leadership pipeline.

Transparent goals and accountability mechanisms ensure progress is tracked, not just pledged.

In my work in communications and patient advocacy, I see how leadership shapes outcomes at every level — from organisational culture to community trust in health systems. When women lead, health policies are richer, more equitable, and more reflective of lived realities. As we work toward Universal Health Coverage and tackle complex challenges like non-communicable diseases and health inequities, inclusive leadership is not optional, it’s essential.

Inclusive leadership matters not because it is fashionable, but because it works. By ensuring women occupy seats of influence in health and pharma leadership, we enable organisations to design and deliver care that genuinely reflects the needs of half the world’s population. The path to better health outcomes for women begins with inclusive leadership — and it is a journey we can and must accelerate.