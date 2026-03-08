You do not need to become someone else to lead

If you are reading this at the start of your journey in pharma, you are probably carrying equal parts ambition and uncertainty. I remember standing exactly where you are—eager to prove myself, yet quietly questioning whether I truly belonged in rooms where decisions shaped markets, therapies, and patient lives.

When I started my journey in the pharmaceutical industry, I believed competence alone would be enough. I thought that if I worked hard, delivered results, and stayed focused, the rest would follow naturally. What I did not anticipate were the subtle biases, the moments of being the only woman in the room, or the quiet pressure to constantly prove myself. There were boardroom discussions where my voice felt smaller than I wanted it to be. There were decisions that required courage I wasn’t sure I possessed.

Self-doubt has been my silent companion more times than I would like to admit. But here is what I learned: confidence is not something you wait to feel. It is something you practice. Every time you speak up, every time you take a calculated risk, every time you choose integrity over convenience—you build it.

One of my defining turning points came when I chose to step into a role that stretched me beyond comfort. I was not fully “ready,” but I realised that readiness is often a myth. Growth happens in the stretch. That experience taught me resilience—how to prepare deeply, listen actively, and lead with both conviction and humility.

Leadership, I have discovered, is not about titles or designations. It is about responsibility. It is about creating space for others to thrive. It is about balancing ambition with empathy—driving performance while understanding people’s realities. In pharma, where our work ultimately touches patients’ lives, leadership demands both sharp business judgment and deep human sensitivity.

If I could offer one lesson I wish I had learned earlier, it would be this: do not dilute your voice to fit in. Your perspective—shaped by your experiences, intuition, and empathy—is your strength. Seek mentors, but also build peer networks. Invest in learning continuously. And most importantly, define success on your own terms.

You do not need to become someone else to lead. You simply need to become more fully yourself.

With belief in you,

A fellow traveller in journey.