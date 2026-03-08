To all women in pharma, current and future leaders

Thinking back on my own journey, what really stand out are not the big milestones but the quieter moments—the doubts, the late-night decisions, and the small wins that kept me moving forward. I want to share something I wish someone had told me when I was just starting – you don’t need to have everything figured out right now; what really matters is having the courage to take that next step.

Sometimes, I found myself in rooms where I was the only woman, and I couldn’t help but wonder if I truly belonged. But over time, I realised that belonging is something you define for yourself, not something given by others. Trust in your voice, because it holds real value. When you speak from the heart with honesty, others will listen and appreciate what you have to say.

If you’re reading this and wondering whether you’re ready for leadership, let me tell you what I’ve learned: leadership is about showing up and taking ownership, the humility to listen, and the ability to make tough decisions with empathy. True leadership is quiet at times, loud when needed, and always anchored in purpose. As you grow, you’ll discover that people follow you because you are authentic, consistent, and willing to stand by your values. Lead with heart, and you will inspire others to do the same.

Like many women, I’ve also worn multiple hats and juggled too many roles over the years — as a mentor, leader, colleague, mother, and daughter. The truth is, there’s no such thing as perfect balance. Be gentle with yourself. Remember, it’s perfectly okay to take a pause, breathe deeply, and let go of the pressure to be perfect.

And remember—you don’t have to do this alone. Seek support and offer it generously. Some of the most meaningful moments in my career have come from lifting other women, watching them find their confidence, and watching them rise. When you extend your support to other women, you also create a path for those who will come after you.

In our industry, every decision we make ultimately touches the lives of patients we may never know personally. That responsibility has guided me more than any title or position. Let your decisions be anchored in what is right, not what is easy. Integrity will carry you further than any shortcut ever will.

Empathy truly matters because we lead people, not just processes. Being direct, honest and transparent builds credibility faster than jargon or perfection. And while strategy and technology shape the future, it’s our commitment to people, rigor and integrity that sustains it.

If I had one piece of advice for the next generation, it would be this: stay grounded, be willing to stretch beyond your comfort zone, and continue to deliver consistently. Learn, know your subject, this helps in making better decisions and enable you to take risk.

The future of this industry will be shaped by minds and hearts like yours. Lead boldly, stay true to yourself, and trust that you are exactly where you are meant to be.