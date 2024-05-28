In this video:

Dhruv Thakkar, VP-Business Development, India, DHL Supply Chain India

Topic: Comprehending future of healthcare supply chain: Digitalisation, Technology & Sustainability

Key Highlights:

[+] Industry is adapting to the entry of new players, which are driving innovation and collaboration to transform the sector.

[+] Digitalisation is a key driver as it allows more patient engagement, incorporates the use of health data and drives more effective tools and treatments.

[+] Shared pharma warehouses, business support centres and service logistics are some of the services that will help the ecosystem adapt to the trends.