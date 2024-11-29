Granules’ net zero commitment approved by SBTi

Granules India has received validation and approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term, long-term, and net-zero goals.

Granules India aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain, including all subsidiaries, by FY2050. In the near term, the company targets a 42 per cent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and Scope 3 emissions by FY2030, using FY2023 as the baseline, alongside transitioning to 100 per cent renewable electricity. These near-term and long-term targets are aligned with the 1.5°C pathway and SBTi-validated targets under the initiative’s new guidelines.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration among the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), guides companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By defining how much and how quickly emissions must decrease to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the SBTi offers a clear pathway to future-proof growth.