Lupin gains tentative USFDA nod for Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Lupin received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1000 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Janumet Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1000 mg of Merck Sharp & Dohme. This product will be manufactured at Lupinâ€™s Pithampur facility in India.

Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1000 mg are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1000 mg (RLD Janumet Tablets) had an estimated annual sale of $ 1,145 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2024).