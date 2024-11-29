Pfizer India, State of Goa launch ‘Project Parivartan’ to tackle AMR

Pfizer India, in collaboration with the Government of Goa, Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Directorate of Health Services (DHS), and Americares India Foundation, launched Project Parivartan. Supported through Pfizer’s CSR program, the initiative aims to strengthen infection prevention and control (IPC) across Goa’s public healthcare facilities, aligning with India’s National Action Plan on AMR and WHO’s global health priorities.

Project Parivartan aims to address the urgent threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Recognised by WHO as a top 10 global health threat, AMR could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050 if unaddressed. A 2021 ICMR study reported AMR-related fatality rates of 38.1 per cent in bloodstream infections and 27.9 per cent in urinary tract infections, underscoring the critical need for action.

The project will be implemented from November 2024 to April 2028, focusing on the following goals:

Developing a state-wide framework for Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) and IPC.

Reducing healthcare-associated infections and optimizing antibiotic use.

Conducting baseline assessments, creating surveillance tools, and delivering specialised training programs.

Strengthening the capacity of medical teams to foster safer healthcare environments and promote rational antibiotic use.

The initiative was inaugurated by Vishwajit Rane, Minister for Health, Government of Goa, at an event hosted by GMC and DHS. Speaking on the occasion, Rane said, “The Government of Goa and the Ministry of Health are committed to developing evidence-based policies that address AMR and hospital-acquired infections. With Pfizer’s valuable contributions and our esteemed partners, Project Parivartan will drive safer healthcare practices, reducing preventable mortality and morbidity.”

The program will initially be implemented at GMC and two district hospitals, with plans to expand to all 36 public health facilities across the state in phases.