Granules India appoints Ovais Sarmad as sustainability advisor

Granules India has announced the appointment of Ovais Sarmad as an Advisor to the company. In this role, Sarmad will provide guidance on sustainability, climate policy, and environmental initiatives, supporting Granules’ efforts to incorporate sustainability into its operations.

Sarmad brings over three decades of experience in global climate policy and sustainable development. He is the Vice-Chair of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Steering Committee and a former Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

During his tenure at the UNFCCC from 2017 to 2023, Sarmad contributed to major international climate agreements. His work included finalising the Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, advancing Article 6 at the Glasgow Climate Summit, and establishing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. Before his role at the UNFCCC, Sarmad held senior leadership positions at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) from 1990 to 2017, including Chief of Staff and Director of Resources Management.

In his advisory role, Sarmad will assist Granules in refining its environmental and sustainability strategy. His expertise will help the company address climate action challenges and corporate responsibility requirements.

Granules India expressed confidence that Sarmad’s experience in global climate policy and leadership in initiatives such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol would enhance the company’s sustainability initiatives and advance its long-term goals in this area.