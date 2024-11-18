17th CPHI & PMEC India Expo to highlight advancements in pharma industry

The 17th edition of CPHI & PMEC India, organised by Informa Markets in India, will take place from 26th to 28th November 2024 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. The event will showcase developments in pharmaceutical modernisation, innovation, and sustainability.

India’s pharmaceutical industry is projected to reach $65 billion by 2024 and is expected to double to $130 billion by 2030. CPHI & PMEC India serves as a platform for global and domestic stakeholders to explore advancements in pharmaceutical machinery, technology, and ingredients. Over 2000 exhibitors are expected to participate, with representation from countries such as the USA, UAE, South Korea, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The event will feature prominent exhibitors, including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Glenmark Lifesciences, Hetero Labs Limited, and Lupin, among others. The PMEC segment will highlight companies such as ACG, Cadmach Machinery, Fette India, and Parle Global Technologies, showcasing pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment.

The expo is supported by key industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CIPI), Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), IPEC India, and Pharmexcil.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, said, “India’s pharmaceutical industry, currently ranked third globally by production volume, has a CAGR of 9.43 per cent over the past nine years. Known for its high-quality and affordable medicines, India is recognised as the ‘Pharmacy of the World.’ The Ministry’s ‘Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI)’ initiative, supported by Rs. 500 crore, enhances productivity, quality, and sustainability across pharma clusters and MSMEs. Over the last 16 years, CPHI & PMEC India has evolved into a platform for expanding business opportunities and delivering industry insights.”

The event will include the Pharma Connect Congress, which will cover topics such as innovation in manufacturing, digital transformation in the pharma sector, and advancements in biosimilar research and manufacturing. The Pharma Leaders Roundtable will provide a forum for senior leaders to discuss industry strategies and solutions. The Women in Pharma Conference will address diversity and empowerment in the industry.

The 10th India Pharma Awards will celebrate exceptional contributions to the sector, recognising excellence among pharmaceutical brands.

CPHI & PMEC India Expo continues to support the advancement of the pharmaceutical industry and India’s role in the global pharmaceutical landscape.