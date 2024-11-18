Diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease to reach 3.15 million in 7MM by 2033: GlobalData

The diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease (PD) in the seven major markets (7MM*) are projected to increase from 2.64 million in 2023 to 3.15 million in 2033, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.94 per cent, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast to 2033,” reveals that in 2033, the US is predicted to have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of PD in the 7MM at 1.24 million, whereas Italy, with nearly 0.16 million cases, will have the lowest number.

Rahul N Ravi, MPH, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, states, “In 2023, adults aged 60 and older accounted for over 90 of diagnosed prevalent cases of PD in the 7MM, while adults ages 18–39 made up less than 1 per cent. This age distribution aligns with findings showing higher PD prevalence among older populations.

“There is a slight predominance of sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases favouring men. Differences across the sexes and markets may be mostly attributed to differences in the underlying demographic differences in each market, as well as the significant differences in sex-specific diagnosed prevalence.”

PD is an incurable neurodegenerative disease clinically categorised as a movement disorder with prominent motor symptoms, including tremors, rigidity, and bradykinesia. It is the second most common chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorder in the elderly, following Alzheimer’s disease. While current treatments provide symptomatic relief, there is no therapy available to halt or slow the progression of the disease.

Ravi concludes, “PD is among the most common chronic, progressive neurodegenerative disorders affecting the elderly population. As PD predominantly impacts older adults, countries with growing ageing populations must develop strategies to address the healthcare needs of individuals with PD. Over the next decade, the 7MM are expected to be crucial for PD treatment due to their ageing populations.”

*7MM: The US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK), and Japan