GlobalData poll reveals microbiome’s essential role in health

Healthcare professionals widely recognise the microbiome’s vital contributions to digestion, immune function, and overall well-being. The majority of surveyed respondents view a balanced microbiome as essential to sustain health and prevent various diseases, underscoring its crucial role of in maintaining human health, according to a recent poll conducted by GlobalData.

According to the GlobalData poll published in a report titled, “Thematic Intelligence: Microbiome-Based Therapeutics,” reveals that 90 per cent of the respondents consider the microbiome to be very important for health maintenance. In contrast, 6 per cent view it as moderately important, 1 per cent see it as slightly important, and 3 per cent do not regard it as important at all. This broad acknowledgement underscores the growing awareness of the microbiome’s impact on health and its potential to influence treatment approaches.

Shiva Narayana, Associate Project Manager, Pharma at GlobalData, comments, “The poll results highlight the profound recognition of the microbiome’s importance in health. The overwhelming consensus underscores the microbiome’s significant impact on key aspects of human health, including digestion, immune function, and disease resistance. Understanding and leveraging this complex system is crucial to advance medical treatments and improving patient outcomes.”

Furthermore, the microbiome’s impact on skin conditions and cancer treatment is gaining attention. This evolving field holds promise for developing innovative, personalised therapeutic strategies in healthcare.

Narayana concludes, “As we continue to deepen our understanding of the microbiome’s role, it is essential to translate this knowledge into practical applications that can enhance overall health and prevent diseases. The future of healthcare increasingly depends on harnessing the power of the microbiome to deliver more personalised and effective treatments.”

*217 global Readers of the Pharmaceutical Technology website participated in a poll that was conducted from July 2024 to August 2024.

Edits made by EP News Bureau