Piramal Pharma Solutions announces $80M expansion at Lexington Facility

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) under Piramal Pharma, has announced an $80 million investment plan to expand its Lexington, Kentucky facility. The site specialises in sterile compounding, liquid filling, and lyophilisation for sterile injectable drug products. The investment will enhance the facility’s capacity and capabilities, aligning with the growing market demand for these services. The plan will be financed through bank loans and internal accruals.

The Lexington facility plays a central role in Piramal Pharma Solutions’ integrated antibody-drug conjugate development and manufacturing programme, ADCelerate. The expansion will include 24,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space, a new laboratory, and upgraded machinery to support product scaling. Key additions will include a new filling line, two commercial-size lyophilisers, a capping machine, and an external vial washer. Current capacity at the Lexington site stands at 104 product batches per year. Upon completion of the expansion, scheduled for Q1 2027, this will increase to over 240 annual batches.

“This expansion represents a strategic investment in the future of Piramal Pharma Ltd. Filling the commercial manufacturing gap enables the Lexington site to access the rapidly expanding injectables market and establish itself as a key player in the segment,” said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma.

The injectables market is projected to exceed $20 billion by 2028, driven by research, development, and innovation. Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer of Global Pharma, noted that the market is currently underserved. “The injectables market has steadily increased in recent years and there is currently insufficient supply. We are committed to adapting to meet this rising demand,” he said. The expansion will position Piramal Pharma as a comprehensive partner across the product life cycle, enhancing its ability to deliver treatment solutions to a larger patient base.

Several clients have committed to commercialising their products at the Lexington site once the expansion is complete. This commitment marks a milestone in Piramal Pharma’s efforts to provide science-based solutions to customers on a larger scale.

The investment is expected to strengthen both Piramal Pharma’s growth and the local economy. The expansion will create over 40 full-time jobs, contributing to economic development in the Lexington area.

“Kentucky’s business-friendly climate, prime location and access to resources make it an ideal destination for companies to locate, expand and thrive,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “The decision by Piramal Pharma Solutions’ leadership to expand and reinvest here is a testament to their trust and belief in what this great state has to offer. I want to thank the Company’s leaders and wish Piramal Pharma continued success in Lexington.”

Bob Quick, President and CEO of Commerce Lexington Inc., added, “Piramal Pharma Solutions’ decision to expand its Lexington operations is a significant step forward for our region’s economic growth. This investment not only demonstrates Piramal Pharma’s confidence in our community and workforce but also underscores Lexington’s position as a prime location for innovative companies to grow and thrive. We look forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our local economy and the new opportunities it will create for our residents.”





