Alembic gains EIR for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility(F-1) at Panelav
The inspection took place from July 17, 2024, to July 26, 2024
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) located in Panelav.
The inspection, which took place from July 17, 2024, to July 26, 2024, has been successfully concluded. With this, all of the company’s USFDA-approved facilities now have EIRs in place.