Alembic gains EIR for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility(F-1) at Panelav

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) located in Panelav.

The inspection, which took place from July 17, 2024, to July 26, 2024, has been successfully concluded. With this, all of the company’s USFDA-approved facilities now have EIRs in place.