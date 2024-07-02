Glenmark and IADVL undertake awareness campaign supporting vitiligo patients in India

Glenmark Pharma (Glenmark), has joined forces with The Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL), to unveil postcards and calendars aimed at raising awareness, showing empathy and support for individuals living with vitiligo, a skin disorder that affects pigmentation.

In an effort to combat misinformation and promote acceptance, Glenmark and IADVL recently conducted a painting competition named “Empathy in Every Stroke” on World Vitiligo Day, June 25, 2024. The competition aimed to spotlight the significance of awareness, understanding, and treatment for vitiligo patients. Dermatologists from across the country participated, submitting over 150+ entries that creatively portrayed patients’ journey with vitiligo and advocated for the importance of embracing diversity.

A panel of judges, included gold medallist from Sir JJ School of Arts, Uday Parkar and contemporary Indian artist, Arpa Mukhopadhyay. 22 winning paintings by the dermatologists from across India were selected in the process, 12 of which will be part of the IADVL calendar for the year 2025.