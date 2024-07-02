Techinvention Lifecare has been engaged by Botswana Vaccine Institute for its Veterinary Vaccine Manufacturing Facility

Techinvention Lifecare has been appointed as a consultant by Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI) to monitor setting up of the new cGMP compliant, vaccine manufacturing unit in its existing facility at Gaborone, Botswana.

According to the statement, the scope encompasses comprehensive project management role for the state-owned Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI), that has been manufacturing and supplying critical veterinary vaccines since the 1970s, in the region and beyond.

“This project involves setting up a new blending and filling block for veterinary vaccines which would be compliant with cGMP requirements alongside other stringent global standards and guidelines,” informs the statement.

This initiative aims to enhance the capacity, number of products, quality, efficacy, and safety of the products while ensuring that all regulatory approvals are secured, thus enabling BVI to offer more products that are required in the region and explore new markets.

The project commenced in 2022 and is expected to be completed and operational by 2026.

Syed Ahmed the CEO of Techinvention has expressed complete support to BVI for getting the proposed facility operational in the stipulated timeframe. He has emphasised on the strategic significance and the pressing need of the region for such a facility.

Andrew Madeswi the CEO of BVI reiterated the commitment of strengthening the capability to manufacture a range of vaccines in the proposed facility with cGMP compliance to ensure the access to affordable, high quality products for the country, region and beyond.