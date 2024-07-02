Körber teams up with Nymi for contactless shopfloor identification in pharma

Körber, a leading company for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) in pharma manufacturing, announces a strengthened partnership with Nymi, a biometric wearable company, to deliver secure and contactless user authentication solutions in pharmaceutical production.

Building on a foundation of successful collaboration in the past, Nymi now joins the Körber Ecosystem as part of the “PAS-X K.ME-IN” partner certification program on the “Ready” level. This partnership signifies a closer collaboration between the two companies, as Nymi’s wearable technology now directly integrates with Körber’s PAS-X MES through the PAS-X K.ME-IN standard interface without the need for third-party systems.

“In combination with devices from partners such as Nymi, PAS-X K.ME-IN leverages biometric authentication to simplify and speed-up user access to PAS-X MES without compromising any access rules configured in the PAS-X MES user rights management,” the statement informs.

“The system seamlessly integrates with Nymi’s Nymi BandTM, a comfortable and discreet wristband that can be worn under protective clothing. This unique wearable identifies each user based on their biometric fingerprint, eliminating the need for usernames, passwords, or PIN codes. Consequently, login times are significantly reduced by over 50 per cent,” it further adds.