Fortifying Brand India Pharma

India’s pharma market is rapidly gaining momentum and witnessing significant growth globally. However, in this promising landscape, it is imperative for the industry to embrace a paradigm shift from a conventional, volume-based business strategy to a value-driven approach.

Therefore, the overarching theme for this year’s Pharma Summits organised by Express Pharma is “Volume to Value Leadership: Opportunities and Challenges for India Pharma Inc.” After the resounding success of Ahmedabad Pharma Summit 2023, Express Pharma recently hosted the fourth edition of Vizag Pharma Summit on May 19, 2023 at the Hotel Taj Gateway in Vishakhapatnam. The event served as a catalyst, offering an environment that is conducive for participants to share their experiences, exchange knowledge, and forge partnerships to drive fuel growth in the pharma sector. Key stakeholders, industry leaders, policymakers and innovators came together to drive discussions that will shape the trajectory of India Pharma Inc.

This article is a compilation of the valuable perspectives and insights imparted by the esteemed speakers during the Vizag Pharma Summit 2023.

We need collaborative strategies that will fuel innovation and value-led growth

The keynote speaker, K Raja Bhanu, Deputy Director & Joint Director (FAC), Drugs Control Administration, Visakhapatnam Region of Andhra Pradesh shared his insights for the progress of the pharma industry from a regulatory perspective.

His address was filled with a lot of food for thought for the pharma industry. His session comprised an summary of India Pharma Inc’s growth trajectory and several milestones achieved by the “Pharmacy of the World”. He urged the industry to now scale new heights and become a value-driven leader in the global pharma market. Raja Bhanu also gave an overview on why Vizag is key to the Indian pharma industry.

He went on to say that now India’s pharma sector needs to be more self-dependent and resilient for value-led growth. Bhanu said that now India needs to be able to anticipate future needs and work with all stake holders to create and implement strategies which will foster innovation and promote research in high value products such as antibiotics, biosimilars, oncology medicines etc.

Bhanu was also emphatic on the importance of meaningful partnerships and collaborations to grow and thrive in an era of disruptions. He also advocated the need to embrace positive change, cultivate a growth mindset, encourage a culture of quality and compliance, and sustaining an environment of trust amongst all stakeholders for future progress.

Prioritise quality to improve performance and boost profitability

Of the many pertinent sessions at Vizag Pharma Summit 2023, one of them was on ‘Elevating pharma performance: Regulatory compliance and quality assurance’ by Ravi Chander Katta, Site Quality Lead (SQOL) – Vizag, Pfizer Global Supply – Global Sterile Injectables.

At the outset of his presentation, Katta outlined the differences between quality assurance and regulatory compliance. He explained that while their objectives can overlap, quality assurance is optional and non-obligatory but regulatory compliance is compulsory and must be followed by any firm manufacturing pharma products. However, he emphasised that prioritising high-quality standards often has a direct impact on performance and profitability of organisations, especially in the life sciences sector.

His session comprised several takeaways on how India Pharma Inc has fared during inspections by regulatory authorities and which aspects need improvement. Speaking on measures to boost the sector