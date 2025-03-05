Belgian Economic Mission to India highlights collaborations in lifesciences sector

As part of the ongoing Belgian economic mission to India, a titled “Innovation for a Healthier World: Uniting Strengths from India and Belgium” was held on March 5, 2025, at the Veermata Jijabai Botanical Udyan and Zoo in Mumbai. Bringing together leaders, researchers, and stakeholders in the life sciences sector, this event aims to showcase how Belgian ingenuity and Indian pragmatism are converging to tackle some of the world’s most urgent healthcare challenges.

Belgium, particularly the Wallonia region, has been a European hub for vaccine and biotherapeutics development, biopharmaceutical companies, biotech startups, and research institutions. Meanwhile, India stands as the “pharmacy of the world,” producing over 60 per cent of the world’s vaccines and fulfilling 20 per cent of global demand for generic drugs. When these complementary strengths unite, the potential to deliver innovative and pragmatic healthcare solutions on a global scale becomes a reality.

The seminar highlighted a series of impactful Belgium–India collaborations:

GSK Belgium : Its facilities in Wallonia represent some of the world’s most advanced hubs for vaccine innovation. Through partnerships with Indian companies like Bharat Biotech and Biological E., GSK contributes to more robust, long-term vaccine access worldwide.

Univercells and Quantoom Biosciences : In collaboration with the Serum Institute of India (SII), these Belgian biotech pioneers are lowering costs and production timelines for mRNA-based cancer therapies, making life-saving treatments more accessible across diverse populations.

Sagitta bioconcept : Working with its Indian partner, this company employs a novel viral vector platform based on a deactivated measles virus to develop innovative vaccines and other applications. The joint research model exemplifies a balanced partnership where both sides’ expertise drives groundbreaking discoveries.

Bio sourcing : Backed by the European Innovation Council Accelerator, Bio Sourcing is forging partnerships in India to reduce the production costs of monoclonal antibodies. This strategy focuses on making biotherapeutics more affordable and broadly available.

Synabs : A leader in diagnostic technology, Synabs produces 80 per cent of sickle cell disease detection kits used in India from its base in Wallonia. Plans are underway to extend this technology to thalassemia detection, opening doors to partnerships that may also benefit African markets, with interest from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Oncidium foundation : This non-profit advances nuclear medicine therapies and collaborates with the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. By supporting advanced radioligand therapy for underserved cancer patients, Oncidium furthers its mission to democratise cancer care globally.

Bridging global health challenges

From proton therapy and vaccinations to ophthalmic implants and cancer treatments, India–Belgium collaborations can yield healthcare breakthroughs. The seminar delved into how combining Wallonia’s research and manufacturing potential with India’s market reach can lead to globally scalable, sustainable health solutions.

Recent Belgian investments in India underscore the importance of this alliance, including Quantoom Biosciences planning a new facility for mRNA vaccine production, and IBA supplying proton therapy units for cancer treatment. These ventures serve not only the Indian market but also enhance global efforts to improve healthcare access and quality.