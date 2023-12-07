Charting India Pharma Inc’s growth path

India Pharma Inc, hailed for its prowess in the production of high-quality generic medicines, now needs to shift from a conventional, volume-based business strategy to a value-based approach to keep it up its growth momentum. In this context, finding the right opportunities and understanding the challenges has become crucial.

Hence, Express Pharma is organising a series of “Pharma Summits” across the country’s pharma hubs to strategically leverage opportunities as well as find and apply new operating business models that support a value-driven approach to foster business growth. The overarching theme for this year’s Pharma Summits is “Volume to Value Leadership: Opportunities and Challenges for India Pharma Inc.”

The first one of this series in FY2023-24 was the Ahmedabad Pharma Summit. Held on April 21, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Ahmedabad, the maiden edition of this event emerged as a platform for experts, thought leaders and veterans from the industry and regulatory bodies to assess the potential growth areas in the life sciences industry and explore opportunities for businesses in this sphere to create value and long-term sustainability.

Here is a summary of the lessons learnt from the views and insights shared by the distinguished speakers at Ahmedabad Pharma Summit 2023:

Technology can aid regulators to enable good governance, compliance

Dr Hemant Koshia, Commissioner, FDCA-Gujarat gave a very insightful key note address on the topic, Ahmedabad: A go-to destination for pharma manufacturing capabilities. In this session, he not only established the relevance and importance of Ahmedabad as a major pharma manufacturing hub, but also showcased how Gujarat is very relevant and key to India Pharma Inc’s growth trajectory. Highlighting Gujarat’s contributions in the life sciences sector, he informed that the state accounts for >32 per cent of national pharma production ($6.9 billion) and >28% of national pharma exports ($6.6 billion). It has over 110 USFDA approved sites, 50 EUGMP approved sites, 1081 WHO GMP approved units. Speaking on FDCA’s efforts, as a regulatory agency, to help build and sustain and healthy and thriving pharma sector in the state, Dr Koshia detailed how technology was leveraged to implement e-governance, and various advanced tools of enforcement were utilised to enable quality enforcement in the state by the regulatory officials.

A key learning from his session was that as the life sciences sector evolves and market demands change, traditional approaches to enable compliance must make way for newer and more effective models. Adoption of digital technologies can help regulatory agencies to drive and maintain compliance by improving their capabilities to analyse data, detect compliance issues, identify risks, promote good regulatory practices, enforce drug quality, facilitate consistent and accurate data documentation, etc.

Value leadership requires innovation and differentiation