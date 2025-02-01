The 6th X-CIPLOG reunion event 2025 was held in Mumbai

The 6th X-CIPLOG Reunion Event 2025, held in Worli, Mumbai, celebrated the achievements of 12 distinguished professionals and three pharma organisations of international repute – Cipla, Serum and Zydus, from the pharmaceutical industry. Organised by Ex-Cipla, an association of over 500 ex-employees with Cipla, the event honoured exemplary contributions and fostered industry-wide collaboration, innovation, and camaraderie.

Delighted by the grand reunion, Cipla’s Veteran M K Hamied acknowledged the lasting bond and contributions of Cipla’s former employees. Expressing gratitude, he acknowledged that Cipla’s current success is a testament to their collective efforts and dedication over the years.

Dr Vinay Nayak, facilitator and chief mentor of the X-CIPLOG association and chairman of the IDMA’s Quality and Technical Committee, explained the importance of such gatherings. He emphasised how these events strengthen industry relationships and team-working, and promote thought leadership among professionals.

The event featured several insightful sessions, including tech talks on emerging digital technologies, including the gummies technology for ayurvedic, neutraceuticals and drug delivery.

The second topic of the session featured a discussion on working and growing with multiple companies with different cultures to emerge as specialists.

The panel discussion on work-life balance – An engaging interaction on post-50s fitness journeys, including hobbies like running marathons, cycling, and Himalayan trekking, to maintain cognitive agility.

The award ceremony highlighted Cipla’s breakthrough in drug delivery through inhalation. A major milestone was Cipla’s approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for Afrezza, an inhalable insulin developed jointly with MannKind. This solution provides a non-injectable alternative for diabetes management, aligning with Cipla’s mission to enhance accessibility and patient care in India.

It featured Innovation and Career Excellence Awards 2025 which conferred 3 Innovation Awards 2025 – pharmaceutical organisations like the Serum Institute of India were recognised for its leadership and innovation in vaccine technology. The third award was conferred to Zydus Cadila, honoured in acknowledgement of CEO Pankaj Patel receiving the Padma Bhushan award from the Government of India.

This was followed by the Individual Career Excellence Awards 2025 – Pharmaceutical Industries. Geena Malhotra was awarded for her contribution to R&D and Tech Services; Preetish Toraskar – Founder Director and CEO, Koye Pharma for Marketing and Entrepreneurship; Sanjay Shetgar for Quality Assurance; Rajesh Ghangurde for Export Management, Deepak Dhuri for Supply Chain Management, P P Ramchandran for Human Resources; Anil Kumar for Manufacturing; Pradeep Surve for Research and Development; Dr Prashant Dikshit for Quality Assurance; Dr Suhas Mangaonkar for Microbiology; Dr T G Chandrashekar for Technical Services; and Dr Anil Pareek for Medical Services.

Each awardee was honoured for their outstanding contributions to the pharmaceutical industry, reinforcing the vision of “Together We Can Keep the World Healthy.” The event was convened with the active organising team of Sandeep Mankame, Sachin Ghosalkar, Davinder Singh, S G Belapure, Ram Gulwady, Satyasheel Desai, Vijay Kumar Maroo, Rajesh Ghangurde, Gayatri Khedekar, Sanjeev Bhale, S V Iyer, Reshama, Isha, Sonia, and S N Salgaonkar

The X-CIPLOG Reunion serves as a catalyst for fostering innovation, exemplary leadership, and lifelong learning. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to driving advancements in pharmaceuticals for a healthier future.