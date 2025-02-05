Decoding the M&A landscape

Navigating the complex terrain of the pharma industry demands constant adaptation and strategic manoeuvring. As the pharma market continues to grow and branch out, major players aim to expand and diversify to remain at the top of the game. Companies are eagerly engaging in strategic deal-making, probably more than ever before. The Indian pharma landscape has also witnessed significant expansion, punctuated by noteworthy acquisitions.

Global M&A landscape of 2024

According to Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst, GlobalData, the pharma industry’s strategic alliances and M&A deal landscape presented a contrasting trend during 2024. There was an increase in the number of M&A deals announced in 2024 compared to the previous year but strategic alliances’ volume fell. While M&A deals volume registered a year-on-year growth of 17.7 per cent during 2024, announcement of strategic alliances fell by 17.2 per cent.

Globally, several pharma giants made alliances for the expansion and diversification of product portfolios, focusing on improving supply chains and strengthening manufacturing capacity acting as key rationales driving M&A strategies. Bose highlighted, “Many companies were seen going into a buying frenzy and we saw them announcing a spate of M&As during the year. Some notable companies that went for multiple M&A announcements during the year included Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Merck & Co, Sanofi, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc, among others.”

Bose stated that all the top three markets by M&A deal volume, the US, China and India registered growth in 2024. “Historically, the US has been the hotbed for M&A activity and the trend remains unchanged in 2024 as well. It continues to outpace its peers by a significant margin by accounting for around 40 per cent of the total number of M&A deals announced globally during the last three years,” says Bose

The US saw 2.4 per cent growth in M&A deal volume in 2024 compared to the previous year. The next two top markets by M&A deal volume, China and India also contributed to the overall growth. The number of M&A deals announced in China increased by 15.1 per cent in 2024 compared to 2024 while M&A deal volume for India was up by 42.5 per cent.

The India story

The Indian pharma industry had a robust 2024 in terms of M&A deals activity. According to GlobalData, the industry witnessed 31 M&A deals in Q3 valued at $2.3 billion. The $1.6 billion BSV acquisition by Mankind Pharma was the biggest disclosed deal for the industry in 2024.

The report also states that M&A activity in India increased by 404 per cent in Q3 2024 compared to the previous quarter’s total of $456.2 million and rose by 53 per cent compared to Q3 2023 in terms of value. In terms of volume, there was a sizeable increase of 72 per cent in Q3 2024 versus the previous quarter and was 24 per cent higher than in Q3 2023 (1).

Opportunities and key growth areas

A recent report by EY Parthenon – OPPI titled, “Viksit Bharat@2047: Transforming India from pharmacy of the world to pharma powerhouse for the world” highlighted the need for a unified vision for innovation, with a focus on building a collaborative ecosystem to define clear milestones and goals (2).

The industry gears up for a future driven by an increasing need to progress its biopharma capabilities, expand portfolios, and innovate new drugs and therapies, all while the demand for generics continues to grow.

Therefore, strategic imperatives like portfolio expansion, manufacturing prowess, and supply chain optimisation have made consolidation through M&As a burgeoning trend in the industry. It is now becoming a more ubiquitous method to amplify businesses, tap into nice markets, innovate and expand.

So, let’s examine the drivers of M&As in detail.

Looming patent expiries

Patent expirations have been a significant opportunity for the Indian pharma space that is dominated by generics and biosimilars manufacturing. 37 per cent of respondents in an EY-OPPI report view competition from generic drugs and biosimilars as a top trend, while 30 per cent cite the patent cliff as a significant concern (2). EY analysis of EvaluatePharma data indicates that the biopharma industry is facing a substantial loss of exclusivity, with more than $300 billion in sales at risk through 2030 due to expiring patents on high-revenue products. This looming patent expiration is likely to drive interest in mergers and acquisitions, with 77 per cent of surveyed executives expecting M&A to increase in 2025.

Expanding portfolios

In order to grow their potential and expand market reach, pharma firms must diversify their product portfolios. While another EY analysis (2) indicates that smaller biotech firms were responsible for 55 per cent of all new NME approvals by the USFDA from 2015 to 2019. 37 large biopharma companies obtained the remaining 45 per cent. While 60 per cent of these NMEs were sourced externally through collaborations, acquisitions, deals/in-licensing, investments, or partnerships with smaller biotechs and academia.

So, major players in the generics and biosimilars space are likely to benefit by consolidating if they find the right portfolio to enter niche markets and fill gaps within their existing portfolios.

Emphasising the high-potential areas of driving M&As in the pharma B2B space, industry Subhakanta Bal, MD, Rothschild & Co. explains that there has been strong M&A activity driven both by PE funds and corporates. “The industry continues to be fragmented, providing the opportunity for conso