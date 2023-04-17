Finance and Health Minister of Telangana inaugurates Aurobindo Oncology Block in Hyderabad

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic and CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma, has funded Rs 80 crores and built an oncology block under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Redhills, Hyderabad for MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Institute. The Aurobindo oncology block was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Thaneeru Harish Rao Garu, Minister for Finance & Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana; Guest of Honour, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North-Eastern Region of India, Member of Parliament, Secunderabad Constituency; Nithyananda Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, MD & Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma and several other dignitaries from Government of Telangana. This block was built by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation to help the hospital provide quality cancer care free of cost.

MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Institute provides patients free, multidisciplinary cancer care. Located in Telangana, it is the first State Government tertiary care institute to offer a comprehensive range of services, including surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and palliative care, to patients from Telangana and neighbouring states.

APF has come forward to lend a supporting hand and constructed a state-of-the-art oncology block on two acres of government land with Rs 80 crore fund of Corporate Social Responsibility. This new block will not only provide specialised and supportive services but also a research centre allowing it to reach more patients in need with improved capacity and efficiency.

A company release informed that the facility spans over 2,32,000 sq ft, with 8 floors and a total bed capacity of 300. The facility has floors that are interconnected with a staircase, ramp and lift and comprise 30 wardrooms, two operation theatres, 12 consultation rooms, two radiology bunkers, eight bone marrow transplant rooms, dedicated paediatric and adolescent ICUs, diagnostic rooms (CT scan), microbiology and chemistry labs, besides a proper kitchen and dining rooms.

The facility is also well equipped with oxygen pipelines and cylinders, ICU beds and curtains, furniture for doctor consultation rooms, waiting areas, fire safety systems (fire hydrant, sprinkler, public address systems and fire extinguishers), HVAC systems, lifts, emergency exits, transformer yard, main power control room and lightning arrestors.

Speaking at the inauguration, Reddy said, The successful completion and handing over of Aurobindo Oncology block of the MNJ Hospital to the Govt of Telangana is a testament to our commitment to support infrastructure development in the public health domain to aid needy communities. This is a major milestone in our journey as a healthcare organisation to provide proper medical care and treatment for underprivileged patients. We are thankful to the Government of Telangana for their support in making this vision a reality.”

As per the MNJ officials:

· Every year, around 14,000 new patients seek treatment, and the daily average of outpatients is expected to be 600.

· It is anticipated that the annual follow-up patient count for treatment will exceed 1.50 lakh patients.

· The existing facility has 450 beds, and this new facility will add 300 more beds, increasing the total capacity.

· Features such as bone marrow transplant rooms, dedicated paediatric and adolescent wards, and targeted radiotherapy will be enhanced.

· This facility will introduce genetics and molecular labs, aiding in diagnosis and treatment of the disease