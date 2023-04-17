Bugworks Research to present eight posters at ECCMID 2023 in Denmark

Bugworks Research will present its latest research findings on the novel bacterial topoisomerase inhibitor, BWC0977 at the upcoming 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The eight posters highlight data from the microbiological and efficacy studies of the clinical candidate, BWC0977 that exhibits broad-spectrum activity against a globally, diverse panel of Gram-positive, Gram-negative and biothreat pathogens. Additionally, data from a range of studies, including in vitro biochemical assays, in vitro resistance frequency studies, minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC90) data against multi-drug resistant clinical isolates from around the world, and in vivo efficacy data in mice and rat models of infection will be presented.

These studies were conducted in collaboration with scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Bethesda, US, University of Liverpool, UK, University of Texas Medical Branch, US, International Health Management Associates (IHMA), US and TheraIndx Lifesciences, India.

“ECCMID 2023 is a globally renowned platform in Infectious Diseases R&D arena, and we are proud to have the opportunity to showcase the pre-clinical highlights of our drug candidate BWC0977; a first-of-its-kind in over six decades that has the potential to treat an entire gamut of infections caused by hard-to-treat Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacterial pathogens”, says Dr Vasanthi Ramachandran, VP – Collaborations, Bugworks Research India.

Bugworks Research is at the forefront of developing novel antibiotics to combat the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. The ECCMID conference is a global forum for infectious diseases and clinical microbiology. Bugworks Research’s presentations will take place on April 13, 2023, during the poster session.