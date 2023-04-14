Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 to be held this June in Mumbai

After the huge success of the first edition of the Nutrify C Suite Summit in 2022, the second edition of Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 is set to be held on June 8-9, 2023 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The summit last year was attended by 181 global delegates from pharma, nutra and government sectors. The two-day Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 seeks to be bigger and better with the convergence of decision makers and KOLs from pharma, nutra, IT and medicine to encourage and promote responsible nutraceuticals.

The upcoming edition will drive contextual-based business meetings driven by artificial intelligence, a first-in-the-world activity. The summit will enable the concept ofreturns optimisation on investment (ROoI). The delegates will be able to quantify the outcome of the summit through contextual business meetings and conversions backed by strong AI at play.

The Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 is also focussed on democratising the global supply chain, creating harmonised regulations in international markets and catalysing Mission $100 billion Nutraceutical India set by the Nutraceutical Task Force.

Day One of summit will focus on deal-making, VC/PE, mergers and acquisitions, government policies and emerging technologies, followed by a pitch by top five innovators to a reputed global jury.

The highlight of Day Two will be the launch of Women in Nutraceuticals- APAC chapter followed by addresses by global medical KoLs and dieticians on the need and importance of responsible nutraceuticals in clinical practice. A credit point session for medical professionals attending the sessions will also be a part of this summit.

For more details, visit www.nutrifycsuite.com