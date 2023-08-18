Fi India and ProPak India held in BEC Mumbai

The 17th edition of Food Ingredients (Fi India) along with the co-located 5th edition of ProPak India by Informa Markets in India commenced at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The Expos brought together top-tier suppliers of food and beverage ingredients and industry experts in research, development, production, and packaging, showcasing a diverse array of products and services.

The inauguration ceremony of these co-located B2B platforms was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Keith Kan, Consul and Senior Trade Commissioner, Consulate General of Canada; Dr Prabodh Halde, West Zone Chairman, All India Food Processors Association; Pawan Agarwal, CEO, Food Future Foundation, Ex-CEO FSSAI; AVPS Chakravarthy, Global Ambassador, WPO; Jitha KK, Joint Director, FSSAI, West Region, Mumbai; Nilesh Lele, President, Chamber for Advancement of Small and Medium Businesses (CASMB); Umesh Kamble, President, The Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) Mumbai Chapter; Ajit Singh, President, Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA); Chandra Sekhar, President Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association; Sagar Kurade, MD, Suman Food Consultants, Dr Chinmayee Deulgaonkar, MD, FoodChain ID India; Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, The Plant Based Foods Industry Association, Subhaprada Nishtala, Director In charge of the ITC-FSAN, Dr Nilesh Amritkar, President Designate, Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) & MD, Envirocare Labs.

Dr Nilesh Amritkar, President Designate, Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) & Managing Director, Envirocare Labs said, “We’re honored to commend Fi India’s remarkable 17-year journey. AFSTI’s active engagement with Fi India has fostered vital industry, regulatory, and academic connections. Through this collaboration, we’ve united experts, regulators, and educators in enriching conferences and initiatives.”

AVPS Chakravarthy, Global Ambassador WPO said, “The synergy between the packaging and food industries drives innovation in both realms. Globally, the packaging industry stands at $1.1 trillion, with food packaging comprising around $350 billion, projected to rise to $550 billion. The focus on sustainable packaging is evident at ProPak India, showcasing pioneering solutions.”

Jitha KK, Joint Director, FSSAI, West Region, Mumbai, said, “FSSAI has transitioned from traditional enforcement to a self-compliance approach, prioritizing a science-based foundation. As the food industry evolves with innovations in ingredients and packaging, FSSAI plays a critical role in ensuring their safety.”

Reportedly, this year’s editions witnessed impressive participation, with over 230 exhibitors and more than 1000 renowned brands in Fi India, while ProPak India also saw the participation of 85 exhibitors and over 300 well-known brands.

The key exhibitors at Fi India include Brenntag Ingredients India, Synthite Industries, IMCD India, K.P. Manish Global Ingredients, Ingredion India, Azelis (India), Kerry Ingredients India, Biomed ingredients, Rettenmaier India, Spices Board, Mane Kancor Ingredients, Morinaga Nutritional Foods (Asia Pacific), Palsgaard A/S, Nexira, Exberry by GNT, Norex Flavours, Gujarat Enterprise, Flavaroma Flavours and Fragrances, VKL Seasoning, Hexagon Nutrition, Scope Ingredients, Symega Food Ingredients, Sudeep Nutrition and many more. Concurrently, ProPak includes key companies such as Bry Air Asia, Serac Packaging Solution, Glatt India, Antares Vision India, Galaxy Sivtek, Hilda Automation, Holostik India, Mitsubishi Chemicals India, Mosca India Packaging, Konica Minolta, Dase Sing Packaging Technology, Enerparc Energy and many more. The expos witnessed participation from international exhibitors representing countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Belgium, the US, Poland, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

Sagar Kurade, MD, Suman Food Consultants shared, “In the wake of the COVID era, Food Industry seeks to reemerge and thrive. Fi India and ProPak India are pivotal events, enabling vital connections between industry and clients, and fostering growth and innovation. Despite the pandemic, India attracted 3000 crores in FDI and exported $27 billion in food products in 2021, underscoring the sector’s potential.”

The expos are primarily supported by industry associations such as the Association of Food Scientists & Technologists (INDIA) (AFSTi Mumbai Chapter); All India Food Processors’ Association (AIFPA); Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA); SIES School of Packaging;, Indian Flexible Packaging and Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA) and Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA), Chamber For Advancement of Small and Medium Business (CASMB) and international support from Mintel and Innova Market Insights India.

Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets in India, at Fi India and ProPak India, said, “Fi India and ProPak India Expos bring together the best minds and innovations from the food ingredients and food packaging industries. These industries are the backbone of the food cycle ensuring that consumers have access to safe, nutritious, and appealing food products. Moreover, we are witnessing a historic moment in India’s agricultural and processed food sectors, as Fi India and ProPak India set the stage to boost the growth of these sectors. With agricultural and processed food exports soaring to a record-breaking $26.3 billion in 2022-23 as compared to FY22, the potential of these sectors is undeniable.”

The event also featured a dedicated ‘Sustainability Square’, a specialised zone within the venue that highlights the importance of sustainability in packaging. It served as a hub for exhibitors, engaging presentations, and interactive activities focused on promoting sustainable packaging practices and innovative solutions.