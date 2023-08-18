LPC 175 CONCLAVE TO BE HELD IN MUMBAI
The theme of the event is Future of Pharma: Challenges & Opportunities
Event: LPC 175 Conclave: Mumbai
Organiser: Live Pharma Coalition
Theme: Future of Pharma: Challenges & Opportunities
Date: September 3, 2023
Time: 09:00 am – 05:30 pm
Venue: Auditorium, SIES School of Business Studies, Nerul, Navi Mumbai
Speakers
- Yogesh Kaushal, President, Alkem Laboratories
- OP Singh, Global CEO, Akums Drugs
- Venugopal Vijayendran, President, Intas Pharma
- Shahbaz Alam, President, Pharma Ratna
- Manoj Saxena, MD, Bayer India & SE Asia
- Dilip Singh Rathore, President India Business, JB Pharma
- Gagan Atreja, President, Eris Pharma
- Shaik Barak Tulla, Sr VP Acute Cluster, Cipla
- Debashis Sarkar, Sr VP & Head-Emerging Markets, Aurobindo
- Sharique Khan, Sr VP, ArEx labs
- Arun Kumar, President, Indcheime Health Specialities
- Ramesh Juneja, Founder & Director, KareerSity
- Archis Joshi, Commercial Head, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
- Sushil Barkur, Sr VP, L&D OD & TM, Alkem Labs
- Amarendra Kumar, VP & Cluster Head, JB Pharma
- Rupak Rathore, GM HR & Training, Zydus Lifesciences
Partners
Event partner: CBO ERP Ltd
Media partner: Express Pharma
Streaming partner: Imagica Health
Digital partner: Scalvers
Knowledge partner: SIES School of Business Studies .
For more information & registration, contact: Yashwant Mishra at 9321118135 or Arpan at 9062378601