LPC 175 CONCLAVE TO BE HELD IN MUMBAI

Event: LPC 175 Conclave: Mumbai

Organiser: Live Pharma Coalition

Theme: Future of Pharma: Challenges & Opportunities

Date: September 3, 2023

Time: 09:00 am – 05:30 pm

Venue: Auditorium, SIES School of Business Studies, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Speakers

Yogesh Kaushal, President, Alkem Laboratories

OP Singh, Global CEO, Akums Drugs

Venugopal Vijayendran, President, Intas Pharma

Shahbaz Alam, President, Pharma Ratna

Manoj Saxena, MD, Bayer India & SE Asia

Dilip Singh Rathore, President India Business, JB Pharma

Gagan Atreja, President, Eris Pharma

Shaik Barak Tulla, Sr VP Acute Cluster, Cipla

Debashis Sarkar, Sr VP & Head-Emerging Markets, Aurobindo

Sharique Khan, Sr VP, ArEx labs

Arun Kumar, President, Indcheime Health Specialities

Ramesh Juneja, Founder & Director, KareerSity

Archis Joshi, Commercial Head, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Sushil Barkur, Sr VP, L&D OD & TM, Alkem Labs

Amarendra Kumar, VP & Cluster Head, JB Pharma

Rupak Rathore, GM HR & Training, Zydus Lifesciences

Partners

Event partner: CBO ERP Ltd

Media partner: Express Pharma

Streaming partner: Imagica Health

Digital partner: Scalvers

Knowledge partner: SIES School of Business Studies .

For more information & registration, contact: Yashwant Mishra at 9321118135 or Arpan at 9062378601