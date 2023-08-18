Express Pharma

LPC 175 CONCLAVE TO BE HELD IN MUMBAI

The theme of the event is Future of Pharma: Challenges & Opportunities

By EP News Bureau
Event: LPC 175 Conclave: Mumbai

Organiser: Live Pharma Coalition

Theme: Future of Pharma: Challenges & Opportunities

Date: September 3, 2023

Time: 09:00 am – 05:30 pm

Venue: Auditorium, SIES School of Business Studies, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Speakers

  • Yogesh Kaushal, President, Alkem Laboratories
  • OP Singh, Global CEO, Akums Drugs
  • Venugopal Vijayendran, President, Intas Pharma
  • Shahbaz Alam, President, Pharma Ratna
  • Manoj Saxena, MD, Bayer India & SE Asia
  • Dilip Singh Rathore, President India Business, JB Pharma
  • Gagan Atreja, President, Eris Pharma
  • Shaik Barak Tulla, Sr VP Acute Cluster, Cipla
  • Debashis Sarkar, Sr VP & Head-Emerging Markets, Aurobindo
  • Sharique Khan, Sr VP, ArEx labs
  • Arun Kumar, President, Indcheime Health Specialities
  • Ramesh Juneja, Founder & Director, KareerSity
  • Archis Joshi, Commercial Head, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
  • Sushil Barkur, Sr VP, L&D OD & TM, Alkem Labs
  • Amarendra Kumar, VP & Cluster Head, JB Pharma
  • Rupak Rathore, GM HR & Training, Zydus Lifesciences

Partners

Event partner: CBO ERP Ltd

Media partner: Express Pharma

Streaming partner: Imagica Health

Digital partner: Scalvers

Knowledge partner: SIES School of Business Studies .

For more information & registration, contact: Yashwant Mishra at 9321118135 or Arpan at 9062378601

