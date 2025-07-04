Express Pharma

Funding declines in pharma as June sees 97% plunge

Total funding reached $7.2 million across 5 rounds, representing a 97.07 per cent decrease from May 2025

By EP News Bureau
Key takeaways:

  1. Sharp decline in funding: Funding dramatically decreased in June 2025, falling over 97 per cent from the previous month and over 96 per cent from the same month last year. 
  2. Early-stage rounds dominate: Unlike previous periods, early-stage investments 

made up the largest share of funding in June at 65.1 per cent, surpassing seed-stage funding. 

  1. No major outlier deals: The top deal in June was significantly smaller ($4.7 million) compared to the previous month’s top deal of $156 million, indicating a lack of large-scale funding rounds.

In June 2025, the pharma and healthcare ecosystem in India witnessed a significant slowdown in investment activity. Total funding reached $7.2 million across 5 rounds, representing a 97.07 per cent decrease from May 2025 and a 96.16 per cent decrease from June 2024. 

June 2025 experienced a steep downturn, with total funding plummeting to just $7.2 million, while May 2025 saw a massive recovery in funding, with total funding reaching $244.4 million, a 310 per cent increase from April 2025 ($59.6 million). 

Stage-wise funding trends: 

  • Early-stage rounds dominated the landscape, making up 65.1 per cent of the total capital deployed. 
  • Seed-stage financing accounted for the remaining 34.9 per cent, reaffirming sustained interest in nascent ventures despite overall funding contraction. 

Top funding deals: 

The most notable funding round in June was secured by Plush, which raised $4.7 million, accounting for the majority of capital injected that month, followed by Jantri at $1.4 million, Innovodigm at $0.6 million, and Iom Bioworks at $0.5 million. 

Blume Ventures and OTP Ventures each participated in one funding round for Plush. Genesia Ventures backed one funding round for Farmako. 

EP News Bureau
