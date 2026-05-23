Speaker in this video:

Dr Vellaian Karuppaiah, COO, Acme and Immacule Group

Topic: Redefining sterile excellence

Key Highlights:

[1] Sterility is no longer compliance—it’s a core business driver. It directly impacts market access, speed, and long-term competitiveness.

[2] Technology alone doesn’t ensure quality, culture does. Ownership, discipline, and accountability are what truly prevent failures.

[3] The shift is from reacting to predicting. Data-driven, proactive systems are redefining how excellence is achieved.

[4] Growth must be built on capability, not just capacity. Without the right systems and talent, scale creates risk, not advantage.