Express Pharma

Dr Vellaian Karuppaiah, COO, Acme and Immacule Group

Injectable Innovations Conclave 2026 | 10th April 2026 | Hyderabad

Injectable Innovations ConclaveEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Dr Vellaian Karuppaiah, COO, Acme and Immacule Group

Topic: Redefining sterile excellence

Key Highlights:
[1] Sterility is no longer compliance—it’s a core business driver. It directly impacts market access, speed, and long-term competitiveness. 

[2] Technology alone doesn’t ensure quality, culture does. Ownership, discipline, and accountability are what truly prevent failures. 

[3] The shift is from reacting to predicting. Data-driven, proactive systems are redefining how excellence is achieved. 

[4] Growth must be built on capability, not just capacity. Without the right systems and talent, scale creates risk, not advantage.

EP News Bureau
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