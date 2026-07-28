Express Pharma

Dr Sanjit Singh Lamba, Managing Partner, Trillyum Consulting

Chandigarh Pharma Summit 2026 | 16th July 2026

Chandigarh Pharma SummitEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Dr Sanjit Singh Lamba, Managing Partner, Trillyum Consulting

Topic: Impact of AI in enhancing quality and compliance

Key Takeaways:
[1] AI is not a replacement for pharma’s quality systems. It is a layer of intelligence that unlocks step-change performance.

[2] The future of compliance is predictive, not reactive. AI can identify patterns, flag deviations early, and even recommend CAPAs before issues escalate.

[3] AI is no longer a “nice-to-have.” As regulatory expectations grow and data volumes explode, intelligent systems are becoming essential for quality and compliance.

EP News Bureau
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