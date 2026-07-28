Speaker in this video:

Dr Sanjit Singh Lamba, Managing Partner, Trillyum Consulting

Topic: Impact of AI in enhancing quality and compliance

Key Takeaways:

[1] AI is not a replacement for pharma’s quality systems. It is a layer of intelligence that unlocks step-change performance.

[2] The future of compliance is predictive, not reactive. AI can identify patterns, flag deviations early, and even recommend CAPAs before issues escalate.

[3] AI is no longer a “nice-to-have.” As regulatory expectations grow and data volumes explode, intelligent systems are becoming essential for quality and compliance.