Dr Reddy’s launches BixiBat to treat chronic constipation in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Elobixibat, a first-in-class drug to treat chronic constipation, in India. Dr Reddy’s will market Elobixibat under the brand name BixiBat in India.

The launch follows approval granted to Dr Reddy’s by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) after submission of the company’s successful Phase-3 clinical trial to the Subject Expert Committee of the CDSCO. Dr Reddy’s is the first company to receive approval for and launch Elobixibat in India.

Elobixibat is a breakthrough drug approved for the treatment of chronic constipation. It acts by inhibiting the reabsorption of bile acids from the ileum, thus increasing their concentration in the colonic lumen, leading to increased bowel movements due to stimulation of both colonic motility and fluid secretion irrespective of the transit speed.