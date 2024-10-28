Lupin to focus on development of inhalers with near-zero global warming potential propellants

Lupin announced its focus on formulating respiratory inhalers by incorporating a propellant with near-zero global warming potential (GWP). This initiative aims to provide patients with pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) that maintain the same efficacy and safety, while reducing their environmental impact. This is aligned to the regulations in Europe and Lupin’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Richard Dekhuijzen, em, Professor of pulmonology, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands said, “The development of inhalers with near-zero global warming potential serves two major objectives: firstly, a maximal reduction of their environmental impact, and secondly, as important, keeping these medications available for those patients who really need these type of inhalers since they are unable to use dry powder inhalers.”

Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin said, “Our focus is on patient-centric sustainable healthcare innovation, ensuring that those who receive our pMDIs have reliable access to effective treatments with minimal impact to the environment.”