Cardiovascular benefits can increase Rybelsus’ competitiveness over other oral GLP-1RAs

Novo Nordisk’s oral semaglutide, marketed as Rybelsus for type 2 diabetes, has not gained much presence in the GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) market despite its approval in 2019, as its injectable alternatives prove to have higher efficacy and results both in diabetes and obesity patients. However, the market for oral GLP-1RAs is expanding, and Rybelsus’ latest results showed its benefits in reducing the risk in cardiovascular events in a specific patient population. The results could position Rybelsus at an advantage over competitors, which are expected to enter the market in the next few years, according to GlobalData.

Recently, Novo Nordisk announced the results of the Phase III SOUL trial, assessing Rybelsus benefits on cardiovascular risk factors. The results showed a 14 per cent overall risk reduction in major adverse cardiac events (MACE) in type 2 diabetes patients with cardiovascular disease with or without chronic kidney disease.

Costanza Alciati, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “These results are not a surprise, as injectable semaglutide candidates Ozempic and Wegovy also lower cardiovascular disease risk.”

Indeed, in the SUSTAIN 6 trial, a 26 per cent MACE risk reduction was observed after Ozempic’s treatment, while in the SELECT trial, Wegovy caused a 20 per cent MACE risk reduction.

Alciati continues, “The oral candidate has shown to have a weaker action in multiple instances; in fact, the weight loss effects of Rybelsus are also not comparable to Ozempic’s or Wegovy’s. However, these positive results will probably favor Rybelsus against other oral GLP-1RAs that will enter the space soon. Usually, the cardiovascular outcomes trials are rolled out after the drug enters the market; thus, newly approved drugs rarely have this data.”

Alciati concludes, “An oral drug with cardiovascular benefits may also help drive reimbursement decisions in the near future.”

