In this video:

Dr Abhijit Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries

Topic: Nitrosamines & MCC

Key Highlights:

[1] Regulatory bodies are increasingly focusing on life-threatening impurities

[2] Excipient performance is rarely fully understood and often underestimated

[3] MCC is the time tested and proven multi-functional tablet excipient. HiCel MCC manufacturing process ensures control of nitrosamine levels