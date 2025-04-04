Express Pharma

Dr Abhijit Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries

In this video:
Topic: Nitrosamines & MCC

Key Highlights:
[1] Regulatory bodies are increasingly focusing on life-threatening impurities

[2] Excipient performance is rarely fully understood and often underestimated

[3] MCC is the time tested and proven multi-functional tablet excipient. HiCel MCC manufacturing process ensures control of nitrosamine levels

