Panel Discussion: From biosimilars to breakthroughs: India’s innovation pathway

Panellists in this video:

• Dr Dakshesh Mehta, Independent Biopharma Professional (MODERATOR)

• Mr Nitin Damle, Executive VP and Chief Innovation Officer, SunPharma Advanced Research Company

• Ms Sonia Gandhi, DGM & Head (Regulatory Affairs & Policy Advocacy), BIRAC

• Dr Mukesh Kumar, Chief Scientific Officer, CLINEXEL

• Dr Venkata Ramana, Chief Scientific Officer, Reliance Life Sciences

• Dr Vishal Pavitrakar, Sr Director-Global Regulatory Affairs-CMC, Alvotech

• Dr Santosh Taur, Director-Medical Affairs, Pfizer

Key Highlights:

[1] Opportunities for India Biopharma Inc lie in novel biologics, stronger clinical research, digital innovation and global-quality manufacturing.

[2] India has no dearth of talent. What we need are the right avenues to showcase and optimise it

[3] Greater emphasis is needed on novel biologic entities (NBEs) to drive true innovation

[4] Strong regulatory frameworks form the backbone of successful product commercialisation

[5] Startups and small biotechs are driving innovation and deserve stronger ecosystem support

[6] We must build an ecosystem that connects industry, regulators, and academia to accelerate progress

[7] From a clinical development perspective, India holds immense untapped potential. it’s time to harness it effectively

[8] Innovation should focus on products designed for Indian populations. Cost optimisation with uncompromised quality must be a shared industry focus.

[9] Biosimilars and biologics continue to face regulatory hurdles, but recent guidelines promise to ease cost pressures and enable progress.