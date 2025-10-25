Panel Discussion: From biosimilars to breakthroughs: India’s innovation pathway
Biopharma Leadership & Innovation Conclave 2025 | 8th October 2025 | Pune
Panellists in this video:
• Dr Dakshesh Mehta, Independent Biopharma Professional (MODERATOR)
• Mr Nitin Damle, Executive VP and Chief Innovation Officer, SunPharma Advanced Research Company
• Ms Sonia Gandhi, DGM & Head (Regulatory Affairs & Policy Advocacy), BIRAC
• Dr Mukesh Kumar, Chief Scientific Officer, CLINEXEL
• Dr Venkata Ramana, Chief Scientific Officer, Reliance Life Sciences
• Dr Vishal Pavitrakar, Sr Director-Global Regulatory Affairs-CMC, Alvotech
• Dr Santosh Taur, Director-Medical Affairs, Pfizer
Key Highlights:
[1] Opportunities for India Biopharma Inc lie in novel biologics, stronger clinical research, digital innovation and global-quality manufacturing.
[2] India has no dearth of talent. What we need are the right avenues to showcase and optimise it
[3] Greater emphasis is needed on novel biologic entities (NBEs) to drive true innovation
[4] Strong regulatory frameworks form the backbone of successful product commercialisation
[5] Startups and small biotechs are driving innovation and deserve stronger ecosystem support
[6] We must build an ecosystem that connects industry, regulators, and academia to accelerate progress
[7] From a clinical development perspective, India holds immense untapped potential. it’s time to harness it effectively
[8] Innovation should focus on products designed for Indian populations. Cost optimisation with uncompromised quality must be a shared industry focus.
[9] Biosimilars and biologics continue to face regulatory hurdles, but recent guidelines promise to ease cost pressures and enable progress.