Dr Archana Hingorani completes tenure as Independent Director at Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced that Dr Archana Hingorani has completed her second consecutive term of five years as an Independent Director of the company. Following the completion of her tenure, she ceases to be a Director with effect from the end of the day on 3 February 2025.

The company disclosed this development in a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Board of Directors of Alembic Pharmaceuticals has placed on record their appreciation for Dr Hingorani’s contributions during her tenure.