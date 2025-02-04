Sun Pharma appoints Aalok Shanghvi as Chief Operating Officer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has appointed Aalok Shanghvi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). The company announced the designation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Shanghvi has been with Sun Pharma since 2006, holding various roles across marketing, research and development (R&D), project management, procurement, and communications. In 2014, he became Head of Emerging Markets, overseeing business operations in 80 countries, including Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Latin America. The Emerging Markets division contributes approximately 18 per cent to Sun Pharma’s global revenue.

In addition to leading the Emerging Markets segment, Shanghvi later took on responsibilities in Global Generic R&D, Global Business Development (Generics), Operations, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Since June 2023, he has been serving as a Whole-time Director at Sun Pharma.

Shanghvi holds a degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor.