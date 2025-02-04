Eli Lilly appoints Winselow Tucker as President and General Manager for India

Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) has announced the appointment of Winselow Tucker as President and General Manager for Lilly India, effective immediately. He will oversee all of Lilly’s operations in India, including the Lilly India commercial organisation and the Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI) in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

As part of this transition, Vineet Gupta, Associate Vice President and Managing Director, India, will move to a new leadership role at Lilly’s headquarters in Indianapolis, USA.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Winselow as President and General Manager for Lilly India. This key leadership move brings all our operations under a ‘One India’ strategic framework, reinforcing our unified strategy and deepened commitment to driving growth and innovation in the country,” said Ilya Yuffa, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International. “Winselow’s extensive experience and strategic vision will be pivotal in driving growth and positioning Lilly for long-term success in India,” he added.

Winselow Tucker stated, “I am excited to join Lilly India at such a significant time as we continue to expand and strengthen our presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams in India to drive innovation and further strengthen our commitment to improving lives by delivering world-class Lilly medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients in the country.”

Winselow joined Lilly in 2022 as Group Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Lilly Oncology. In this role, he led commercialisation activities for the Oncology Business, including overseeing US and global teams in go-to-market strategies, new product development, and leadership of the US oncology business. Before joining Lilly, he held senior leadership roles at BMS, Celgene, and Novartis.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Howard University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University.