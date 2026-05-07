Neuland Laboratories partners with LIR Life Sciences for transdermal GLP-1 peptide development

Neuland Laboratories, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in complex APIs, has entered into a development partnership with LIR Life Sciences Corp, a Canada-based biotechnology company focused on obesity treatments, to advance its cell-penetrating peptide (CPP) platform.

As part of the partnership, Neuland Laboratories will develop, test and manufacture CPPs to support pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) studies, along with Phase I formulations for LIR Life’s transdermal GLP-1/GIP programme.

LIR Life is developing a patch-based transdermal delivery system for GLP-1 therapies targeting obesity. The platform is designed as a non-invasive administration method with the aim of improving patient adherence and expanding access. Currently, there are no approved transdermal GLP-1 therapies.

For Neuland Laboratories, the partnership expands its peptide development and manufacturing capabilities, including CPP-enabled delivery systems. The company supports peptide programmes from early development through commercial scale, with capabilities across process development, scale-up and cGMP manufacturing.

“We are excited to engage Neuland’s expertise in peptide development and manufacturing at both small and large scale,” said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences. “This partnership enables us to advance our CPP platform with the precision and consistency required for early-stage development.”

The collaboration follows Neuland Laboratories’ investments in peptide infrastructure, including a $20 million process development laboratory and a multi-phase peptide manufacturing facility at its Bonthapally campus in Hyderabad. Module one of the peptide facility, representing an investment of approximately $30 million and 6,370 litres of capacity, is expected to become operational by mid-2026.

“This collaboration reflects the rapidly rising demand we see for CDMO’s that can advance complex peptide targets, particularly as new delivery technologies emerge” said Saharsh Davuluri, CEO of Neuland Laboratories. “LIR Life’s transdermal approach represents a novel application of GLP-1 therapies, and we look forward to supporting the development of their CPP platform through our integrated peptide capabilities.”